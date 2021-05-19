Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,646 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

