Navcoin Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Navcoin has a market cap of $24.22 million and $1.39 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004847 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00044441 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,714,597 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

