Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Navigator posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Navigator by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navigator by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

NVGS opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Navigator has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $619.43 million, a P/E ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

