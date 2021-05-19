Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.54

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $9.26. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 217,355 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $144.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.53.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Navios Maritime by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

