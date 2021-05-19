Neal Andrew Fuller Sells 2,275 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $146,441.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 93,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth $461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, S&T Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.2% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,028 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

