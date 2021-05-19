Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Sells $245,055.30 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $245,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 964,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,203. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

