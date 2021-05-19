Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $569,331.30 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 964,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,203. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

