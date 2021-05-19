Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.97. 122,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 315,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.