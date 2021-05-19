Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NEO opened at C$17.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.63. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$7.33 and a 12 month high of C$21.68. The firm has a market cap of C$674.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.53 million.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

