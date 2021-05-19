Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares to Split on Friday, June 4th

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s stock is going to split on Friday, June 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $97.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $597,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,094.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after buying an additional 81,404 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.