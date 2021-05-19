NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.270–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.21 million.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. 7,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,865. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,256.91 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.05.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

