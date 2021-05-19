Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report $7.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.22 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $7.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $44.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.43. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

