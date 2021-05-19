NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Down 37.7% Over Last 7 Days

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $44.16 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01435370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00059265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00107740 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

