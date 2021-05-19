NEST Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $33.80 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $33.80 million and $7.94 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.01058162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00095938 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

