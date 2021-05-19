NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

