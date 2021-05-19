NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $6.62. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

