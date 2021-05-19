Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $620.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $484.56. The company had a trading volume of 94,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

