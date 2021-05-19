Neutrino Dollar Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00102415 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

