Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.65 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $427.90 million and $28.65 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00314309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.47 or 0.01086655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00943865 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 447,309,127 coins and its circulating supply is 447,308,573 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars.

