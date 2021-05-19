New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $5,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 193,540 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,805,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 127,321 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,307.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $13.44.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

