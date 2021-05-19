New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SNR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 25,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,389. The firm has a market cap of $557.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

