New Vista Acquisition (NASDAQ:NVSA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 66,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 70,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVSA)

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

