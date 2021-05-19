New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.03. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 525,580 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

