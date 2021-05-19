Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.81

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 40.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $129.03 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00070466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00326063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00180092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.60 or 0.00922663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031625 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,042,963 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,316 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.