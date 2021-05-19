NEXT.coin Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38,248.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $756.27 or 0.01977257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00459405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000823 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005140 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

