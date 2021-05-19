NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lessened by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,369 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 4.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $141,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6,384.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 781,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 769,751 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. The company has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

