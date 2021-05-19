NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 139,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

