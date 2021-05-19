NextEra Energy Partners, LP Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEP. Seaport Global Securities downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.39) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.87%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

