NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $139.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.90 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $136.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $552.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $576.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.34 million to $589.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.