NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NXGN opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

