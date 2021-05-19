NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.21

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, NFT has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $7.66 million and $485,297.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00078142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.71 or 0.01216250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.03 or 0.10156242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00103539 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

