NFTLootBox Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for about $47.56 or 0.00117829 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.07 million and $347,947.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00075623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00353552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00191191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.05 or 0.01204064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00038406 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.