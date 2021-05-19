NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Alliancebernstein L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.2% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.27% of NIKE worth $2,663,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 312,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48. The company has a market cap of $210.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

