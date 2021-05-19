NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 76,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NKE stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.42. The company had a trading volume of 240,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,415. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.48. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

