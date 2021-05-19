NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.82 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.