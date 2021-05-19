NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.82 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

