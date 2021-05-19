NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.85

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and traded as high as $20.07. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 961 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

