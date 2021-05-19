NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Shares of NI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

