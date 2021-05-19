NN Group to Issue Dividend of $2.21 (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 2.2145 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,300. NN Group has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNGRY. Citigroup raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

