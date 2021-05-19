Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,861 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 2.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Amphenol by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 12,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 58.0% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 103.1% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 130.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,870. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

