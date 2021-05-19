Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. 113,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

