Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 1,940 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.56. 16,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

