Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 3,440 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $68.07. 207,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

