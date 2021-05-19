Noku (NOKU) Market Cap Hits $7.69 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Noku coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noku has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a market cap of $7.69 million and $7,605.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00078379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.01249070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.28 or 0.10484051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00104306 BTC.

About Noku

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

