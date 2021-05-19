Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Hits $139.38 on Major Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $139.38 or 0.00381451 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $701,969.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.01051473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00094580 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,108 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

