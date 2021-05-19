Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NRDBY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 71,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

