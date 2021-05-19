Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 12,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,881,801. The company has a market capitalization of $296.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.65.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

