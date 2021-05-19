Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.