Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.92

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.76. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 22,670 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 119.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Nova LifeStyle worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.