Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Decreased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 8.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

